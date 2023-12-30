Jammu, Dec 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday handed over an appointment letter to the wife of Havaldar Abdul Majid, a para-commando who was among five troopers killed in a fierce gunfight with terrorists in Rajouri district last month.

Sinha handed over the government job letter to Majid' wife Sagera Bi at Raj Bhawan. The family members of the fallen soldier were also present, an official spokesperson said.

Also Read | New Tax Slabs, Increase in Income Tax Rebate in New Tax Regime and More, Here's a List of Changes in Income Tax Laws in 2023 That Will Impact You in 2024.

The Lt Governor paid homage to Majid and assured every possible assistance and support to his family, the spokesperson said

Earlier this month, the LG had visited Majid's family members in Ajote village of Poonch. Majid was among five soldiers who lost their lives in a 36-hour long gunfight with terrorists in the Dharmsal belt's Bajimaal area of Rajouri district on November 22 and November 23.

Also Read | India’s Remarkable Strides in 2023: A Year of Achievements Across Multiple Fronts.

Two Pakistani terrorists affiliated with the proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), including a top commander, were also killed in the encounter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)