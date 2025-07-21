New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Monday said it has signed an MoU with Ministry of Rural Development to promote its Bima Sakhi Yojana in rural areas.

The MoU was signed during the National Conclave on Financial Inclusion – 'Anubhuti' – organized by the ministry from July 8-10 in Goa.

LIC's Bima Sakhi Yojana is exclusively designed to help women get a strong foothold in the highly lucrative insurance distribution scheme, the insurer said in a statement.

It's a performance-oriented stipendiary LIC agency career only for women where all other benefits and privileges available for LIC agent is also provided, LIC said adding it has been designed to enable women have long-term financial independence and add more strength to industry.

Under this scheme, Bima Sakhi agents are provided with facility to receive monthly stipends of Rs 7,000 in first, Rs 6,000 in second and Rs 5,000 in the third agency year, subject to some terms and conditions.

Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY – NRLM) goals have been found to be in perfect alignment with the deliverables under Bima Sakhi Yojana, it said.

The MoU will benefit rural households in their pursuit of improving their household income, it added.

