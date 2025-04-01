Jaipur, Apr 1 (PTI) Light rains are likely at some places in Rajasthan due to the effect of western disturbance, a MeT department spokesperson said.

There is a possibility of cloudy weather on April 2-3 in eastern and south-eastern Rajasthan and light rain at some places in Jaipur, Bharatpur and Kota divisions on April 3, the spokesperson said.

The minimum and maximum temperature in the state may increase by 3-5 degrees in the next 3-4 days.

On April 5, the maximum temperature in Barmer, Jaisalmer and surrounding areas is likely to be recorded at 42 degrees Celsius and hot winds will likely blow at some places, the spokesperson said.

In the last 48 hours, an increase of 3-5 degrees Celsius in temperature has been recorded in most parts of the state.

During this period, the highest maximum temperature was recorded at Barmer at 39.4 degrees Celsius which is 1.6 degrees more than normal.

