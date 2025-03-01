Jaipur, Mar 1 (PTI) Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in parts of Rajasthan on Saturday where a maximum of 28 mm rainfall was recorded in Churu, followed by 18 mm in Chirawa (Jhunjhunu), the weather department said.

According to Met department, 14 mm rainfall occurred in Malsisar, 13 mm in Buhana (both in Jhunjhunu), 10 mm in Tijara (Alwar), 10 mm in Taranagar (Churu), 9 mm in Pilani, 8 mm in Rajgarh (Churu), 7 mm in Kotkasim (Alwar) till Saturday morning since yesterday.

The department has predicted dry weather from Sunday.

