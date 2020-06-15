Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Latest News | Lock Industry in TN Badly Hit Due to COVID-19 Lockdown

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 10:17 AM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Lock Industry in TN Badly Hit Due to COVID-19 Lockdown

Dindigul (TN), Jun 15 (PTI) The world renowned lock industry in Dindigul, whose products have got the GI tag, has been badly hit during the lockdown as owners struggle for financing, getting new orders and paying salaries to staff.

About 200 skilled locksmiths from several villages in the district have been engaged for the past several decades in making locks from scrap metal with their unique skills to make the end products extremely durable.

Also Read | Facebook Owned WhatsApp Will Soon Allow to Use 1 Account from 4 Devices at The Same Time.

Many owners said that the industry was already beset with problems before the COVID-19 enforced lockdown as they had to face stiff competition from branded players and some companies opting for cheaper products from China.

"We never expected this kind of situation. The locks lost their purpose during this lockdown. All shops were closed and employees were the worst affected", Premkumar, a third generation entrepreneur in the district told P T I.

Also Read | OnePlus 8 Pro & OnePlus 8 Smartphones' India Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon India & OnePlus.in; Check Prices & Exciting Offers.

He said the owners did not have any incentive to run the business and employees were mostly being paid on a daily basis as and when orders were received.

"With easing of some lockdown restrictions, employees have started coming back. But instead of giving them full day's work we have adopted a new strategy of giving them little work and daily wages as we are finding it difficult to run the business," he said.

Premkumar said an employee used to turn out an average of seven to 10 locks every day and movement of goods was unhindered.

However, it was much more difficult in the present scenario and therefore the workers were being asked to make just two or three locks per day, he said.

Even after the locks were made, it was difficult to get them to customers due to restrictions on movement of vehicles.

"Many companies have been requesting us to send locks. But today we are finding it difficult to serve them as we are unable to move the goods", he said.

Another entrepreneur Mohan said most shops and markets were closed and he expected the situation to stabilise in about three to six months.

He said there are 10 major companies manufacturing locks, whose average sales volume annually ranges between Rs one crore to Rs two crore.

Referring to the branded players entering the segment, he said the machine made locks are better priced but do not have the same quality of those made by the players here.

He claimed that locks of reputed manufacturers could easily be broken open, but not those made here as complicated mechanisms are used.

Customers' faith in their products could be gauged from a recent incident where the management of a temple insisted on locks from them after miscreants broke into the shrine, which until then was using a branded make, he said.

ANS Locks proprietor Pradeep Kumar said employees were available for jobs but they have not received any new orders from companies.

"We are yet to receive payments from companies who have already ordered. We have supplied the stocks to them before the lockdown was imposed. But due to the lockdown the customers are yet to pay us. Once the payment has been made we will be able to pay the employees," he added.

He said there is more demand for manually made locks than branded ones.

"We are yet to commence sales... production of the locks has not commenced as it was earlier," he said.

To a query, he said some companies cater to customers in Tamil Nadu and others in neighbouring Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

ANS Locks manufactures locks like killer locks, mango locks and temple locks, among others.

"Currently, we are making single lock, double locks and round locks. We have asked employees to turn out more round locks since it takes about five to six hours to make, compared to others. We pay them less in the prevailing scenario," he said.

He expressed the hope that the Centre's Make in India campaign would see many customers buy their products rather than opting for branded ones or those imported from China.PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
ANS Locks end products entrepreneur India Karnataka Mohan smartphones
You might also like
Legion’s New Gaming Smartphone to Be Launched Next Month; Confirms Lenovo
Technology

Legion’s New Gaming Smartphone to Be Launched Next Month; Confirms Lenovo
Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Bathinda Bulls vs Moga Mongoose: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
Cricket

Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Bathinda Bulls vs Moga Mongoose: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
India Reports 11,502 Coronavirus Cases, 325 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 3,32,424
News

India Reports 11,502 Coronavirus Cases, 325 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 3,32,424
OnePlus 8 Pro & OnePlus 8 Smartphones’ India Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon India & OnePlus.in; Check Prices & Exciting Offers
Technology

OnePlus 8 Pro & OnePlus 8 Smartphones’ India Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon India & OnePlus.in; Check Prices & Exciting Offers
Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Ludhiana Lions vs Patiala Panthers: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
Cricket

Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Ludhiana Lions vs Patiala Panthers: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities
News

Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities
AICTE Conducting Online Survey of University Students on Conduct of Exams? PIB Busts Fake News, Here’s the Truth
Fact Check

AICTE Conducting Online Survey of University Students on Conduct of Exams? PIB Busts Fake News, Here’s the Truth
Real Sociedad vs Osasuna, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement