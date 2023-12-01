Srinagar, Dec 1 (PTI) A low danger avalanche warning has been issued in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Friday.

"Avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur above 2,800 metres above sea level over Kupwara district, in north Kashmir, in the next 24 hours," an official said.

People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche-prone areas till further orders, the officials said.

