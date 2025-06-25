Erode (Tamil Nadu) Jun 25 (PTI) The Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) Reservoir in this district is filling up gradually, due to rains in catchment areas, Water Resource Department officials said on Wednesday.

Storage level in the dam built across Bhavani River at Bhavanisagar has been improving for the past couple of days, they said.

The dam was receiving 4,966 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of water at 8 am on Wednesday and water level stood at 90.39 feet as against the full reservoir level of 105 feet, officials told reporters. They also said that, water stored in the dam is estimated to be 21.84 Thousand Million Cubic Feet (TMC feet) as against the full capacity of 32.8 TMC feet.

1,355 cusecs of water was being discharged for irrigation in LBP canal, Thadappalli, Arakkankottai and Kalingarayan canals, they said.

The dam is the lifeline of farmers of Erode district and parts of Karur and Tiruppur districts. The dam irrigates 2.50 lakh acres of lands every year. It is also catering the drinking water needs of sathyamangalam, Gobichettpalayam taluks and part of Bhavani taluk in Erode district.

As the reservoir continuing to receive good inflow of water, farmers expressed hope that they would get sufficient amount of water for irrigation this year. PTI CORR

