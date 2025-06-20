Kota (Rajasthan), Jun 20 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday directed civic officials here to create an action plan for planting 11 lakh saplings and make the city greener, cleaner and environmentally rich during the upcoming monsoon season.

In a meeting with officials from the district administration, municipal corporation, Kota Development Authority (KDA) and the forest department, Birla instructed officials to implement this drive in Kota city and surrounding areas under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

The Kota Bundi MP directed all departments to work in coordination and involve residents, schools, colleges, and social organisations.

Birla said that plantation should not be a mere formality but a meaningful and sustainable campaign, with ensured monitoring.

Technology should be used to monitor the plants, and data must be digitally recorded to review its growth, he said.

He mentioned that if the plantation is done in a large designated area, arrangements should be made for water supply through a drip irrigation system using tubewells.

This will prevent the plants from drying out and increase their survival rate, he highlighted.

Speaker Birla said that to also increase greenery in rural areas, fruit-bearing plants will be distributed free of cost to farmers, providing them with economic benefits and enabling environmental conservation.

In the meeting, Birla also discussed various urban development plans proposed by KDA and the municipal corporation and mentioned that there are still areas under the MC facing waterlogging issues.

