Puducherry, Feb 9 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday lauded Chief Minister N Rangasamy for adopting a balanced approach towards ensuring development of all constituencies.

Talking to reporters after declaring open a terracotta idols park on the precincts of the Art and Craft Centre in neighbouring Murungapakkam village, the Lieutenant Governor said the park was set up at a cost of Rs 35 lakh. Terracotta idols made by local artists were on display and that would be a fillip to the development of tourism.

Also, she switched on the Rs 5-crore solar plant in the park. She said Puducherry has rich potential in tourism sector and already a detailed project report for tourist-related programmes has been sent to the Centre. "I hope Puducherry will get the nod of the Centre for several of these projects," she said.

She said she was glad to see legislators in Puducherry keen on development of infrastructure in their respective constituencies. "The Chief Minister Rangasamy is also adopting a balanced approach without showing any discrimination in development of the constituencies. The government will extend full cooperation to meet the expectations of the legislators," she said.

PWD and Tourism Minister K Lakshminarayanan, Assembly Speaker R Selvam, AINRC legislator from Ariyankuppam Dakshinamoorty, secretary to Tourism Nedunchezhian and director of Tourism Priyadharshini were among those present.

