New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) L&T Technology Services(LTTS) on Wednesday said it has partnered with American technology firm Nvidia to provide training in generative AI to its 1,000 employees to create a pool of AI specialists.

LTTS said it is committed to upskilling 1,000 engineers over the next three years on NVIDIA software like NVIDIA AI Enterprise, which includes NVIDIA NeMo, NVIDIA NIM and more.

Also Read | Martyrs’ Day Dates in India: Bhagat Singh Death Anniversary, Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi and List of Other Recognised Shaheed Diwas Dates in the Country.

The "LTTS training initiative is aimed at building a formidable pool of AI specialists and practitioners. Furthermore, LTTS will implement AI solutions across various sectors, including manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare," a company statement said.

LTTS CEO and Managing Director Amit Chadha said the training will allow the company's engineers to deliver innovative, scalable generative AI solutions across the entire industry.

Also Read | Bihar Day 2024 Date and Significance: Know About Bihar Sthapana Diwas History and Celebrations That Take Place To Honour the Formation of the State.

"By leveraging our technologies, such as NeMo and RAG, LTTS will be able to enhance its AI capabilities and offerings, and provide its customers and partners with faster, smarter, and more reliable AI solutions," said Shanker Trivedi, Senior Vice President of NVIDIA's Sales organisation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)