New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Shares of L&T Technology Services (LTTS) jumped 4 per cent on Wednesday after it reported a 13.3 per cent growth in December quarter net profit at Rs 336.2 crore.

The stock of L&T's engineering services arm climbed 4 per cent to Rs 5,563.85 on the BSE.

It jumped 3.99 per cent to Rs 5,563.70 on the NSE.

L&T Technology Services had reported a post-tax profit of Rs 296.8 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 315.4 crore in the September quarter.

Its overall revenue grew to Rs 2,421.8 crore for the reporting quarter, as against Rs 2,157 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 2,386.5 crore in the quarter-ago period.

The operating profit grew 11.9 per cent to Rs 487.7 crore from the year-ago period's Rs 435.6 crore.

