Ludhiana, Jun 16 (PTI) Senior Congress leaders, including Bhupesh Baghel, on Monday campaigned for the party's Ludhiana West assembly bypoll candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu and attacked the ruling AAP on various fronts.

Baghel, who is the Congress general secretary incharge of Punjab, state Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of Opposition Pratap Singh Bajwa asserted that this by-election will determine the course of the 2027 state polls.

Besides these Congress leaders, the party's Punjab co-incharge Ravinder Dalvi, MP Amar Singh and Himachal Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri sought votes in favour of Ashu.

Baghel, Warring and Bajwa said every Punjabi wants to get rid of those "outsiders" who have "enslaved" Punjab by showing dreams of a new state in the name of change. In the name of change, Punjab has gone back 25 years economically.

The Congress leaders alleged that the Punjab government's cabinet is being run by AAP leaders sitting in Delhi, like Bibhav Kumar, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.

They appealed to voters to vote for Ashu.

Ludhiana West seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January.

Also in the fray are AAP's Sanjeev Arora, BJP's Jiwan Gupta and Shiromani Akali Dal's Parupkar Singh Ghuman.

The Ludhiana West assembly bypoll will be held on June 19 and the counting of votes will be taken up on June 23.

