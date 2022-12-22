New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Pharmaceuticals firm Lupin Ltd on Thursday said its US-based arm is recalling four lots of Quinapril tablets used to treat high blood pressure due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc, the company's wholly-owned arm, is recalling the said tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity, N-Nitroso-Quinapril, observed in recent testing above the acceptable daily intake (ADI) level, Lupin Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | COVID-19: Over 6 in 10 Indians Avoiding Coronavirus Vaccine’s Booster Shot Due to Heart Attack Fears, Says Report.

"To date, Lupin has received no reports of illness that appear to relate to this issue," it said, adding it discontinued marketing of Quinapril tablets in September 2022.

Quinapril tablets of strengths 20mg and 40mg packaged in separate 90 count bottles were distributed nationwide in the US to wholesalers, drug chains, mail order pharmacies and supermarkets, it added.

Also Read | COVID-19 Outbreak: Mandatory Coronavirus Sampling Tests for All International Passengers if Necessary, Says Mansukh Mandaviya.

The filing further said Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc is notifying its wholesalers, distributors, drug chains, mail order pharmacies and supermarkets by phone and through recall notification and is arranging for the return of all the recalled product lots while asking them to discontinue distribution of the recalled lots immediately.

The company, however, advised patients taking the Quinapril tablets "to continue taking their medication and contact their pharmacist, physician, or medical provider for advice regarding an alternative treatment".

"This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the US Food and Drug Administration," it added.

The company said nitrosamines are common in water and foods, including cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables.

While everyone is exposed to some level of nitrosamines, these impurities may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)