New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Drug firm Lupin on Tuesday said it has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Mandideep Unit-2 manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2023 Date, Origin & Significance: From History to Cultural Traditions, Everything To Know About Chhattisgarh Foundation Day.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issues an EIR to a company when an inspection is satisfactorily closed.

The EIR was issued post the last inspection of the facility conducted from August 7 to August 11, 2023, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava 2023 Date, Traditions, History & Significance: Everything You Need To Know About Celebrating Karnataka Day.

Shares of the drug firm ended 1.04 per cent down at Rs 1,128.40 apiece on the BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)