New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Drug firm Lupin on Tuesday said it has received an Establishment Inspection Report from the US health regulator for its Pithampur Unit-2 manufacturing facility.

The Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) was issued after the last inspection of the facility, which manufactures oral solids and ophthalmic dosage forms, conducted from March 21-29, 2023, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.

Also Read | Public Health Groups Urge GST Council To Raise Compensation Cess on Tobacco Products.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issues an EIR on closure of inspection of an establishment that is the subject of an FDA or FDA-contracted scrutiny.

The USFDA has determined that the inspection classification of the facility is Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI). According to the the USFDA, a VAI means that objectionable conditions or practices were found, but the agency is not prepared to take or recommend any administrative or regulatory action.

Also Read | Net Direct Tax Mop-Up Grows 16% to Rs 4.75 Lakh Crore So Far This Fiscal.

"This is a significant milestone as we build back our reputation of being best-in-class in quality and compliance. We look forward to new product approvals and launches, especially ophthalmic products from this facility now," Lupin Managing Director Nilesh Gupta stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)