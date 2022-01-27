New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Drug maker Lupin on Thursday said its US-based unit has inked a pact with Exeltis Inc to promote Solosec, a drug used to treat bacterial vaginosis in women.

As part of the tie up, Exeltis will promote Solosec along with its existing line of women's health products.

Solosec is indicated for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in adult women and trichomoniasis in adults, a common non-viral, curable sexually transmitted infection in the US.

"This partnership will expand the reach of Solosec, allowing more healthcare providers to be aware of its benefits, and increase access for adult women suffering with bacterial vaginosis and adults with trichomoniasis," Lupin CEO Vinita Gupta noted.

Exeltis CEO Salustiano Perez said the addition of Solosec fits precisely within its current portfolio of products, enhancing commercial strategy, and offering numerous solutions to customers and their patients."

