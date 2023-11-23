New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Hyperlocal startup magicpin on Thursday said that food delivery orders jumped by more than twofold to 10 lakh during the cricket World Cup matches on government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) network compared to the monthly average.

Magicpin said that it delivered 35,000 food orders during the India versus Pakistan match on October 14. The orders peaked at 50,000 on a single day during the India versus Australia match..

"Magicpin has crossed 10 lakh food delivery orders for the entire duration of the World Cup between October 5 and November 19. The number of orders soared beyond expectations as ONDC's demand grew on magicpin's own buyer app and through other large buyer apps like Paytm, Phonepe's Pincode and Ola,” the company said in a statement.

The company had earlier announced to offer discounts worth Rs 50-100 crore at the beginning of the World Cup to cricket fans on food delivery as well as other categories such as dining out, fashion and grocery, making this event a feast for the fans.

"I'm incredibly proud to have witnessed the record-breaking number of 10 lakh orders on magicpin under the ONDC umbrella this past month and half. This milestone reflects our collaboration with the ONDC team and the combined relentless efforts to provide the best local discovery and rewards platform for the cricket lovers and Indians celebrating Diwali, other festivals," magicpin CEO and co-founder Anshoo Sharma said.

In June, magicpin had crossed 30,000 orders a day. Before the World Cup, magicpin claims to have recorded an average monthly order of around 4 lakh.

"This milestone is a result of the scale of the magicpin's food delivery business, which is also witnessing 2 times growth month-on-month," Sharma said.

