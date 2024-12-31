New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Hyperlocal e-commerce firm Magicpin's top management, led by CEO Anshoo Sharma, went out on bikes to deliver food to customers on New Year's Eve, according to a company's post on a social media platform.

The deliveries were done in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore.

Also Read | Year Ender 2024: From Launch of SpaDeX Mission to Successful Tests of Reusable Launch Vehicle 'Pushpak', Check List of ISRO Accomplishments This Year.

"It's the busiest night of the year, and our Leadership will hustle on the ground with our delivery partners. While some operate from the warmth of cosy offices and war rooms; we will End and Start our Year meeting our customers. Looking forward to the hustle and rush this New Year's Eve and distributing smiles all the way from 2024 to 2025," Magicpin said on X.

The photo posted by the company featured Sharma, Enterprise business CXO Naman Mawandia, Enterprise & Food Delivery business Director Suyash Jaiswal, Sales and Dining out, AVP, Vinod Jain, Enterprise Business Director Indrajit Nair and Finance AVP Tarun Kumar.

Also Read | Bank Holiday: Will Banks Remain Open or Closed on January 1, 2025? Know if Bank Branches Will Operate on First Day of New Year.

The company recently forayed into quick commerce for food delivery with the launch of its magicNow brand that will work for over 2,000 food brands and 1,000 merchants to start with.

magicNOW is leveraging the service of Magicpin's logistic aggregator vertical -- Velocity.

Under Velocity, Magicpin acts as an aggregator of its third-party logistics partners such as Shadowfax, Dunzo, Rapido, Porter, OLA, Zypp etc for the supply backend, consolidating all 3PL services under one umbrella for brands and its sellers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)