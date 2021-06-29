Palghar, Jun 29 (PTI) Ten house-breaking and two-wheeler thefts have been solved with the arrest of five people, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police said on Tuesday.

An official said Rs 10.37 lakh worth of stolen items were recovered from them.

"The five were held between June 20 and 26 in connection with cases registered in Valiv police station in Vasai area. They have been identified as Rajesh Thakur, Karan Pradhan, Nirmal Shirsat, Dhansukh Jain and Shivkumar Gautam, all from Nalasopara," he said.

