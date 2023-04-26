Thane, Apr 26 (PTI) The Government Railway Police has arrested a 26-year-old autorickshaw driver from Airoli in Navi Mumbai and detained a minor boy for allegedly killing a 23-year-old man whose body was found on tracks between Vashi and Sanpada railway stations recently, an official said on Wednesday.

The investigation revealed that the deceased had stabbed and injured the autorickshaw driver and harassed the sister of the minor a year ago, due to which they bore a grudge against him.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Full List of Janata Dal (Secular) Candidates and Their Constituencies.

The duo allegedly pushed the 23-year-old man into a pit in Vashi and stoned him to death, the official said.

Also Read | Air India Salary Revision Row: Protesting Pilots Seek Ratan Tata's Intervention in Revamped Pay Structure Issue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)