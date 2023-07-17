Thane, Jul 17 (PTI) The civic body in Kalyan and Dombivili towns will put up barcodes at garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) to reduce the instances of waste being dumped in the open, an official said on Monday.

The Kalyan Dombivili Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in an official release said it had identified 354 GVPs till 2021, of which 211 have been eliminated using various methods.

To further reduce the existing GVPs, the civic body has put up barcodes at 143 spots. Sanitary inspectors will inspect these spots, capture the barcodes and transmit the same to the corporation's server, the official said.

The dumped garbage will be cleared by sanitary workers to keep the area clean, he said.

