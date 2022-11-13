Nagpur, Nov 13 (PTI) A five-year-old boy was killed after the iron gate at the entrance of his house collapsed on him while he was playing in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Kalamna area on Saturday afternoon. He sustained grievous injuries to his head. He succumbed to injuries at a hospital, police said.

