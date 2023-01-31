Jalna (Maha), Jan 31 (PTI) Members of the Christian community in Jalna city of Maharashtra on Tuesday took out a rally claiming the community was harassed and churches attacked in various states.

Also Read | RBI Appoints V Ramachandra as Member of Advisory Committee of SIFL, SEFL.

The march began from Ambad square and reached the collector's office where a memorandum was submitted.

Also Read | India's EV Market Likely To Cross 1 Core Sales Mark Per Annum by 2030: Economic Survey.

The protesters held placards condemning the attacks on the community and sought action against all the accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)