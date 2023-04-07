Latur, Apr 7 (PTI) An offence has been registered against a clerk of a cooperative credit society and a trader in Maharashtra's Latur district for allegedly embezzling Rs 3.26 crore from the institution, police said on Friday.

Also Read | What Is Hikikomori? All You Need To Know About Phenomenon That Prompted 1.5 Million People To Live As ‘Recluses’ in Japan.

The fraud that took place at Buldana Urban Cooperative Credit Society came to light on Thursday, inspector Gorakh Dive said.

Also Read | 74% Indians Concerned About Their Personal Financial Situation, Says Report.

The clerk at the institution and a local trader had allegedly hatched conspiracy and embezzled Rs 3.26 crore between April 5, 2021 and Nov 1, 2022, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by a recovery officer, a case under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)