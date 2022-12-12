Latur, Dec 12 (PTI) A campaign to plant one lakh bamboo plants in Latur in Maharashtra was inaugurated on Monday.

Also Read | Patients Cannot Be Forced To Buy Medicines From Hospital-Attached Medicals, Rules Maharashtra FDA; Notification Issued.

The launch event was held in Ramwadi (Khurd) village and the plantation drive will continue till December 25 to coincide with the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Bharatiya Janata Party MLC Ramesh Karad said.

Also Read | Rapid Antigen Test: Is My RAT Actually Working? How To Tell if Your COVID-19 Test Can Detect Omicron.

Such plantation drives were essential to counter the imbalance in the region, which was resulting in dip in annual rainfall, Karad said.

He said bamboo is a multi-purpose plant and can help farmers earn more than from horticulture.

Speakers at the event hailed the drive for being held in the memory of BJP stalwart late Gopinath Munde and politician-farm leader Sharad Joshi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)