Palghar, May 8 (PTI) Unidentified men stole gold jewellery and cash worth Rs 10 lakh saved for marriage from a house in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

Also Read | TS Inter Results 2023 Date: Telangana Board To Declare 1st and 2nd Year Results on May 9 at tsbie.egg.gov.in, Check Steps To View Scorecard.

The incident occurred on May 4 night under the limits of Arnala marine police station when family members had gone out to perform a ritual, an official said.

Also Read | Residential Real Estate Sales Rise Over 10% in January-March 2023, Says Report.

When they returned they found the cupboards in the house ransacked and jewellery and cash missing.

Police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and a hunt is on to trace the burglars, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)