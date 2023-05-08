Hyderabad, May 8: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced the TS Inter results 2023 Date. The state education board is likely to release 1st and 2nd Year results on May 9, 2023. Once declared, the results will be made available on tsbie.cgg.gov.in. It must be noted that the TS Inter results 2023 will be available on the mobile app ‘T App Folio’. Appeared candidates can download it beforehand to check the results. Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Out: KSEAB Class 10th Exam Results Declared at karresults.nic.in; Know Steps To Check Score.

According to the reports, approximately 9 lakh students appeared for this year's Intermediate exams. TSBIE had conducted inter-exams for 1st Year students from March 15 to April 4, 2023, while for 2nd Year students, they were held from March 16 to April 4, 2023. A senior official of the board has confirmed that TS Inter results 2023 will be announced tomorrow. However, there is no confirmation of the time yet. Tamil Nadu 12th Board Result 2023 Declared at tnresults.nic.in: State Records 94.03 Pass Per Cent in TN +2 HSC Exam; Kanyakumari Tops List.

How to Check TS Inter Results 2023:

Visit the official site of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the TS Inter result link.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Take a printout of the same for further need.

Websites to Check TS Inter Results 2023:

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

examresults.ts.nic.in

manabadi.co.in (unofficial)

This year, 4,82,677 students had registered, and around 4,65,022 students had registered for the TS Inter 2nd Year Exams 2023. The results for the same are expected tomorrow, May 9, 2023.

