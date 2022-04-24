Thane, Apr 24 (PTI) One person allegedly fired at a local builder in Ambarnath area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, however the latter escaped unhurt as the bullets hit the wall of his office, a police official said.

The builder, Kamaruddin Khan, was sitting in his ground floor office in Kohojgaon area when the incident took place in the afternoon.

"Khan was sitting in his office when an unidentified assailant fired two shots at him through his office window. However, the bullets hit the wall and he escaped unhurt," the official said.

The firing incident could be a fallout of personal or professional rivalry, police said, adding that a search has been launched to nab the accused.

