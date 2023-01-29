Jalna, Jan 29 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his 30-year-old wife in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said on Sunday.

The victim, who is a teacher at a government school, allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a lake on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim's brother, the accused was allegedly having an extramarital affair and used to torture his wife, he said.

The accused, who is a nayab tehsildar in the food supply office, was arrested under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official added.

