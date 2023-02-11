Latur, Feb 11 (PTI) A man allegedly shot dead his 25-year-old alcoholic brother for allegedly harassing their family members in Latur district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

Police have arrested the main accused and his friend in connection with the crime which occurred in Bhatkheda village on February 6 and seized a country-made pistol, an official said.

The main accused works as a security guard in Pune.

The official said the motorcycle used in the crime belonged to the friend of the main accused. PTI COR

