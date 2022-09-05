Palghar, Sep 5 (PTI) A 25-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife to death following an argument at their house in Nalla Sopara area of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday.

Also Read | Apple's Upcoming Watch Pro Likely To Come With Additional Physical Buttons.

The police arrested Bhavik Rameshbhai Thakkar for allegedly killing his wife Munni (23) on Sunday, the station house officer of Nalla Sopara police station said.

Also Read | Realme GT Neo 3T Teased Online, India Launch Soon.

The couple used to have frequent quarrels and things took a turn for worse when the victim asked the accused for money and a heated argument ensued, he said.

The accused slapped the victim, pushed her and strangled her to death, he said.

The police were alerted and the body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)