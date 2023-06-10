Nagpur, Jun 10 (PTI) A 65-year-old man suffering from cancer committed suicide at a hospital here in Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

According to police, he was frustrated due to the disease.

Also Read | Cyclone Biparjoy Update: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm To Intensify Further, Says IMD.

He hanged himself in the bathroom of Rastra Sant Tukdoji Regional Cancer Hospital from the hook using a stole on Friday.

The deceased was a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read | RBI Decision to Maintain Repo Rate Welcomed, Impact on Affordable Housing a Concern.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)