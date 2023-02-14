Thane, Feb 14 (PTI) A 29-year-old man wanted for alleged murder bid has been arrested from a forest area in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Suicide by Daily Wage Earners in India Increased by 30% From 32,563 in 2019 to 42,004 in 2021, Says Government.

The accused had attacked a 52-year-old man with a knife on January 25, 2023, in Rabodi area o Thane city over old enmity, an official said.

Also Read | How To Get Personal Loan Without Security.

The accused has been evading arrest since then.

Recently, police got a tip-off that the accused was hiding in Fadkepada forest, following which a combing operation was conducted and he was arrested, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)