Nashik, Apr 21 (PTI) Unidentified persons hacked into the official website of the civic body in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Friday, an official said.

Also Read | Eid al-Fitr 2023 Celebrations: From Mumbai to Lucknow; 5 Best Places in India That You Must Visit During Eid Festivities.

The website of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) was hacked into and messages were posted on the site, he said.

Also Read | WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging App Allows Users To Save 'Disappearing' Messages if Sender Agrees.

“The NMC website was hacked into this morning. However, the data has been recovered and the site is being monitored now. A probe has been initiated in the matter,” deputy municipal commissioner Vijaykumar Munde said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)