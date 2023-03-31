Nashik, Mar 31 (PTI) Maharashtra's Nashik on Friday recorded 29 cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 4,82,688, an official from the district administration said.

The toll remained unchanged at 8,904, while the count of recoveries reached 4,73,704 after 15 patients were discharged during the day, he said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,76,327 were from Nashik city, 1,79,808 from other parts of the district, 14,075 from Malegaon and 8,562 from outside the district, he said.

The district currently has 80 active cases, the official added.

