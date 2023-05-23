Nagpur, May 23 (PTI) The Nagpur police have arrested a Nigerian national from Delhi for allegedly befriending a city woman online and duping her of Rs 2.24 lakh on the pretext of sending her expensive gifts, an official said on Tuesday.

Accused Emeka Paulinus Usenze met the 34-year-old woman on Facebook and the two had several romantic conversations, the official said.

Usenze claimed that he had ordered “expensive gifts” for her from abroad following which she started getting calls from various people saying she needed to pay taxes to get the goods released.

The official said the woman paid Rs 2.24 lakh to get the gifts. When the gifts didn't arrive, she realised that she had been conned.

Acting on her complaint, the Nagpur cyber police tracked down Usenze to Delhi. He has been staying in India though his visa expired in 2018, he said.

Usenze has been remanded in police custody till May 27, the official added.

