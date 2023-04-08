Palghar, Apr 8 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Palghar have arrested two persons who had been on the run for six years after killing a man, an official said on Saturday.

Also Read | CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023: Marksheet for Board Exams To Be Available on DigiLocker and Other Official Websites, Here's How to Check.

Based on a tip-off, the police on Friday nabbed the two accused from Bilalpada locality, assistant police inspector Datta Sarak and senior inspector Rahul Rakh said.

Also Read | What Is Hikikomori? All You Need To Know About Phenomenon That Prompted 1.5 Million People To Live As ‘Recluses’ in Japan.

Three accused were involved in killing Sunil Rajesh Sahani (36) over a dispute in October, 2018, he said.

While the police immediately arrested one of the accused, two others remained absconding for six years and were allegedly hiding in Uttar Pradesh, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)