Palghar, Jan 18 (PTI) Palghar MP Rajendra Gavit has demanded that the contractor responsible for the maintenance of a canal of the Surya dam be black-listed, weeks after walls of the canal developed cracks and water inundated fields.

As per preliminary estimates, more than 220 acres of land was submerged and damaged crops last month.

Also Read | Rewarding Information Sharing on Social Media Platforms Like Facebook and Twitter Leads to Spread of Misinformation: Study.

Gavit also pulled up irrigation engineers over the incident.

"The contractor concerned should be blacklisted. The engineers had said water will be released from dam only after the canal walls were repaired but they failed to do so," he told reporters on Tuesday.

Also Read | Republic Day 2023 Parade Tickets: Know Where And How to Book Ticket For R-Day Event at Kartavya Path in Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)