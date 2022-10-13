Thane, Oct 12 (PTI) Some part of a road at Kalwa in Thane city of Maharashtra caved in on Wednesday night, although nobody was injured in the incident, civic officials said.

Chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Avinash Sawant said the incident occurred around 9.30 pm.

"Due to the incident, a three feet-wide and more than two feet-deep crater was created. After getting the message, the local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the scene and the area around the affected road was barricaded," he said.

