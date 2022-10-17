Latur, Oct 17 (PTI) A 56-year-old teacher of a Zilla Parishad school was duped of Rs 2.71 lakh by an online fraudster in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act, an official said.

According to the police, the complainant had on October 10 received a call from an unidentified man who claimed to be a bank official.

The man informed the victim that he could help him activate his credit card and sought details such as bank account number, OTP among other information and then siphoned off Rs 2.71 crore, the official said.

On realising that he had been duped, the man approached the police, he said.

