Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) A special team of 26 police personnel on Monday apprehended a chain snatcher with 30 cases to his name in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap and used two ambulances and two private cars to nab the 25-year-old accused from Ambivali town of Kalyan taluka, an official said.

During the operation, some women associated with the accused man's gang started throwing stones at the police and two officials sustained injuries, he said.

''Some of the wanted accused from Ambivali are repeat offenders involved in chain snatchings among other offences. We decided to use ambulances and private cars to enter their locality and were successful," senior inspector Sudhir Kudalkar from MHB police station said.

The accused has been arrested under section 392 (robbery) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he added

