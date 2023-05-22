Thane, May 22 (PTI) Three persons were arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycles and autorickshaws in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said on Monday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Surpasses Maharashtra in Sugar Production This Season.

A total of 14 motorcycles and four autorickshaws with a cumulative value of Rs 7.90 lakh have been recovered from the three persons, one of whom is a resident of Malegaon in Nashik district, Zone II Deputy Commissioner of Police Navnath Dhavle said.

Also Read | Punjab to Telecast Gurbani From Golden Temple On All Channels, Announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

"Their arrest has solved 17 crime cases registered in Nizampura, Narpoli, Bhiwandi town, Bhiwandi taluka police station," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)