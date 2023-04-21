Jalna, Apr 21 (PTI) Two brothers have been arrested for allegedly killing and dumping the body of a 40-year-old bank employee over an extra-marital relationship in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said on Friday.

Also Read | Eid al-Fitr 2023 Celebrations: From Mumbai to Lucknow; 5 Best Places in India That You Must Visit During Eid Festivities.

Two more persons are wanted for the murder of the victim, whose body was found dumped in a market yard in Mantha earlier this month, an official said.

Also Read | WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging App Allows Users To Save 'Disappearing' Messages if Sender Agrees.

The victim had gotten in touch with one of the accused on a dating app for same-sex couples and entered into a physical relationship with him, inspector Sanjay Deshmukh said.

The victim also allegedly had an illicit relationship with the accused man's wife and soon the couple's family found out about the affair, he said.

On April 7, the accused and his family members attacked the victim, beat him to death and dumped his body, the official said.

Based on the data retrieved from the victim's cellphone and his WhatsApp messages and CCTV footage from the crime scene, the police zeroed in on the brothers, he said, adding that two more accused have been identified.

A case under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)