Thane, Jul 18 (PTI) Depressed over not getting possession of the flat she had booked, a 28-year-old woman from Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra attempted suicide by consuming rat poison, police said on Tuesday.

The woman, a resident of Gaibinagar, had paid Rs 6 lakh to the man to buy the flat but he didn't give her possession of the property, a police official said.

Also Read | US Masters T10: New York Warriors Acquired by Indian Origin Entrepreneurs Preet Kamal and Gurmeet Singh.

When the woman and her husband confronted the man on July 12, he refused to hand over possession of the flat and also refused to repay the money, according to police.

The woman then consumed rat poison. She was admitted to a hospital and was recovering.

Also Read | Saira Banu Shares Captivating Glimpse of Dilip Kumar’s Most Enthralling Performance (View Pics).

No arrest is made so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)