Latur, July 25 (PTI) The municipal corporation has sealed 13 dilapidated buildings in Latur city to avoid any untoward incidents like the collapse in the wake of heavy rains, an official said on Tuesday.

These buildings, including an old mansion, have become dangerous and may collapse. To avoid any loss of life or property and in view of the Irshalwadi landslide (in Raigad district), these buildings were sealed on Monday, the civic official said.

He said notices have been issued to residents of some other buildings to vacate within three days.

The corporation has also asked owners of the old and dilapidated structures to either raze them or else the civic body will take action and they have to bear the expenses.

