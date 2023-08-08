Thane, Aug 8 (PTI) A total of 8,850 crop insurance certificates for the Kharif season were distributed to beneficiaries in the Konkan division of Maharashtra during Revenue Week, a state government official said on Tuesday.

Konkan Divisional Commissioner Mahendra Kalyankar stated 5,721 income certificates, 1,889 nationality certificates, and 1,631 caste certificates were also issued.

A total of 1,784 creamy layer certificates, and 855 other certificates were also given in the camps held in the seven districts that fall under the Konkan division.

During Revenue Week, families of those killed in the Irshalwadi landslide were also handed compensation.

