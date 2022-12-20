Mangaluru, Dec 20 (PTI) The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has been ranked number-one in the country, as per the Universitas Indonesia (UI) Green Metric World University rankings

A MAHE release here said on Tuesday that the UI released the results of the rankings on December 12. A total of 1,050 universities from 85 countries participated in the ranking in which MAHE was also awarded the 121st world's most sustainable university in the year 2022.

MAHE's total score for the ranking was 8050 in six criteria of setting and infrastructure, education and research, energy and climate change, waste, water and transportation.

The ranking is a recognition of green campus and environmental sustainability initiated by Universitas Indonesia in 2010. It measures each participating university's commitment to developing an environment-friendly and sustainable university.

“MAHE always make sure that our campus is hygienic and green as environment contributes to the overall development of our students. MAHE endeavours to maintain this record and improve every single day,” the university Vice-Chancellor M D Venkatesh said in the release.

The efforts of MAHE, backed by the campus populace, has helped inch towards bettering its mark locally and globally, the release said.

