New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Auto component firm Mahindra CIE Automotive on Monday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 161.42 crore for the first quarter ended March.

Also Read | OnePlus 10R 5G, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G & Nord Buds India Prices Leaked Online: Report.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 10.09 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,588.36 crore for the first quarter as compared with Rs 2,189.4 crore in the January-March period of last year.

Also Read | ISRO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 55 JRF, RA, Research Scientist Job Vacancies at isro.gov.in; Know Salary and Other Details.

The company follows a January-December financial year.

The board of the Pune-based firm has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.5 per share of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended December 31, 2021.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)