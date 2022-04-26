New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Mahindra Logistics on Tuesday reported a 9 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 11 crore for the quarter ended March.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 12 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

Revenue rose to Rs 1,073 crore in the quarter under review as compared to Rs 974 crore in the same period a year ago.

Mahindra Logistics Managing Director and CEO Rampraveen Swaminathan said the company continues to witness a challenging external environment with global supply chain volatility.

Despite these headwinds, it remains focused on improving the operational efficiencies and margin expansion, he added.

