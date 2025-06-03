Mumbai, Jun 3 (PTI) A majority of Indian travellers are willing to travel sustainably by opting for greener transport and reducing waste, in the next 12 months, according to online travel agency (OTA) Booking.com's report on Tuesday.

The 10th edition of Booking.com's 'Travel & Sustainability Report 2025' revealed that Indian travellers are becoming more mindful of their individual impact, with 87 per cent of respondents willing to travel sustainably in the next 12 months.

Over 52 per cent of Indian travellers respondents plan to use greener transport, 51 per cent aim to reduce waste, and 50 per cent will focus on energy savings, with 45 per cent also committed to reducing water usage during their trips, it said.

Beyond operational aspects, conscious choices around wildlife and food are gaining traction as 48 per cent intend to avoid wildlife-harming activities, 49 per cent prioritise sustainable stays, and 49 per cent are willing to make more mindful food choices, it added.

"Indian travellers are demonstrating a clear and growing commitment to sustainable travel - not just in their intentions, but in their actions.

"From opting for greener transport and reducing waste, to actively seeking accommodations with credible sustainability credentials, Indians today are looking to make a meaningful difference," Santosh Kumar, Country Manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia at Booking.com, said.

The report is based on an online survey in January 2025 and was conducted among a sample of 32,000 respondents across 34 countries and territories, including 1,000 participants from India.

Further, the report revealed that Indian travellers want to actively filter their travel bookings for sustainability - 75 per cent for tours and activities, 74 per cent for accommodations, 72 per cent for rental cars and 69 per cent for flights.

Around 71 per cent believed that all travel platforms should use consistent sustainability labels, while 72 per cent expressed that they would feel better about flying if the flight had lower emissions, it stated.

At least 61 per cent of Indian travellers perceive certified sustainable options as potentially more expensive, but there is a clear willingness to choose greener alternatives when presented, the report said.

When offered more sustainable options on a travel website, 29 per cent are most likely to choose more sustainable accommodation, followed by tours/activities (26 per cent), electric or hybrid rental cars (15 per cent), lower emission flights (14 per cent), and electric or hybrid taxis (14 per cent), it added.

